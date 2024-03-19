This AI startup’s digital people get the message across in 29 languages

In 2023, Synthesia , a $1 billion-valuation startup offering custom content starring lifelike AI-generated avatars, rolled out features that make it even easier and more intuitive for users to create videos of digital spokespeople simply by typing text. The features particularly help global businesses, allowing them to quickly and inexpensively produce videos in multiple languages. For instance, in September 2023, the company added one-click translations of videos in up to 29 languages that takes only seconds.

Adding to its rosterof 150+ diverse avatars, Synthesia has also invested in stock and custom avatars, adding more than 100 in 2023, to create hyper-realistic simulated people that can either speak directly to a viewer or move their bodies around the screen. Responding to AI disinformation concerns, Synthesia joined forces with Adobe in September on technology to watermark all synthetic video content so that viewers can discern the generated from the genuine. The company, which saw 4.5 times annual revenue growth in 2023, announced that it had more than 50,000 customers and over 15 million videos generated on the platform in June 2023. At that time, it had 35 of the world’s 100 largest companies using Synthesia; by October, that number had grown to 47 of the top 100.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.