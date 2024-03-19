This Gen Z media company is reinventing sports media and incubating leagues

Digital sports media company Overtime —whose backers include Drake and Kevin Durant—validated its bet in 2021 that it could create a different kind of sports league for a new generation of Gen Z fans using a video-first, digital-forward approach. The startup created a new basketball league to give talented high school players a new path to maximize their earning potential outside the NCAA. Overtime Elite (OTE), as the league is known, won a multi-year deal with Amazon Prime to broadcast 20 of its games live (starting in November 2022), and Amazon also aired an Overtime-produced documentary series in September 2023. Two of OTE’s stars, twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, were top-five NBA draft picks in June, the first Overtime players to be drafted into the NBA. Overtime also scored Adidas as the league’s official apparel and footwear sponsor in October.

Overtime’s elaborate video production and distribution platform in an Atlanta court-slash-studio is what makes the league and the business work. It captures and processes game video into both one-minute game summaries for TikTok and Instagram Reels and a half-hour version for YouTube that matches how younger fans want to follow sports. For its 2022-2023 season, it added a referee camera and a “vibe cam” for player interviews during on-court breaks. Players can use Overtime’s digital content to build their social media profiles (another route to compensation).

With the model working, Overtime is now seeking to do the same with boxing (launched in February 2023 with DAZN as a distribution partner) and a girls’ basketball league (announced in October and starting in summer 2024).

