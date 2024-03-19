This video service drives subscriptions for creators while giving them YouTube’s reach

In a year when many major media companies reassessed their bets on expensive streaming video services, Nebula’s creator-first philosophy and novel business model has made it a striking alternative. Nebula charges $5 a month for ad-free content that includes full-length, high-quality exclusive originals: It now has more than 20,000 videos and adds up to 500 new ones a month. It has attracted more than 680,000 paying users, along with creators drawn to the platform’s revenue-sharing system in which content creators split profits 50-50 with the company. How the pool is divided is based on watch time.

Nebula has also developed a complementary distribution strategy toward YouTube, which gains access to Nebula premieres after their exclusivity window ends. This strategy has driven the popularity of Nebula’s biggest show, The Amazing Race-style reality series Jet Lag: The Game, which as of January has been streamed for more than 1 million hours on Nebula and accumulated 575,000 YouTube subscribers. Befitting both its success and Nebula’s creator-centric ethos, in August 2023 the company named Sam Denby, the creator behind Jet Lag, its chief content officer.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.