This YouTube dynamo’s next conquests are TV and macaroni-shaped breakfast cereal

Longtime YouTube stars Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal have deftly evolved their YouTube success into a multimedia empire that remains relevant to millennials and Gen Zers through a nonstop array of entertainment. Mythical Entertainment’s YouTube channels—including the duo’s flagship show Good Mythical Morning—have 76 million subscribers and 27 billion lifetime views. In 2023, Mythical launched a free, 24/7 Roku channel to bring its shows to television in March and even created its first consumer packaged good, a line of breakfast cereals (of course) called MishMash in November.

The brand’s whimsical approach underpins a pay-it-forward commitment to the $100 billion creator economy. Mythical’s accelerator program is investing $5 million in up-and-coming YouTubers to help them build similar independent media companies. In August 2023, the fund backed its third YouTube channel, The Sorry Girls.

