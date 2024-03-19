This ad platform creates new ways to get brands in front of sports fans

For brands that can’t afford to buy stadium naming rights or sponsorships—or who find that inventory locked up—advertising and marketing technology company Infillion created a nimble solution in 2023. Its InStadium product connects brands with more than 420 pro and college sports arenas in the U.S., helping them create digital campaigns that can be pulled off with short lead times and that don’t rely on static (and limited) real estate like signage. They also don’t require full- or half-season commitments. Infillion offers digital billboards, 3D and augmented reality experiences, and geofencing technology installed in teams’ and arenas’ mobile apps to help brands target fans after they leave the game.

The company worked with Netflix and the NHL to bring a 3D trailer for Sonic Prime to pro hockey rinks in December 2022, making the ice on the rink appear to shatter. An MLB campaign for Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny took over stadiums’ jumbotron fan cams and superimposed Indy’s iconic hat onto fans in the stands. Other 2023 clients included FX, Google, and Zillow.

