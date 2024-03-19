This company’s chef-driven app lets users shop for its recipes’ ingredients

Flavrs , a mash-up of TikTok, Postmates, and Netflix, allows foodies to go beyond curated videos by chefs and other food-content creators, by ordering their recipes and culinary products with a few screen taps. The app, which came out of stealth mode in September 2022, offers entertainment and inspiration from chefs—both prestigious (three-star Michelin chef Eric Ripert) and populist (Paleo Gluten-Free Guy). In November 2023, it implemented its AI-powered recommendation system to not just allow users to discover recipes but shop ingredients through an integration with Instacart. Similarly, if a viewer is watching a restaurant video and wants to order takeout, the app will send the user to Uber Eats to place the order.

Flavrs also customizes its content so that a user with food allergies or other dietary restrictions (or who is merely interested in certain types of cuisine) will be fed, pardon the pun, relevant videos. Founded by YouTube’s former global head of creator marketing and a former Google engineer, Flavr’s portfolio of creators, attracted in part by Flavrs Creator Equity Fund, had increased tenfold in the second half of 2023 since its launch.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.