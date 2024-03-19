Fast company logo
Dashtoon is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in video.

This company is democratizing digital comic creation and distribution

BY Nicole LaPorte

Dashtoon eliminates the labor-intensive process of creating digital comics by providing a suite of tools and characters to aspiring artist-storytellers to generate episodes in just five or six hours—one-tenth of the time it would take to create them from scratch. Episodes can then be published as frequently as daily on Dashtoon’s platform, increasing the chances of creating a hit and satisfying impatient readers. After a creator uploads their storyboard, they pick characters for each panel from Dashtoon’s character library or upload photos and drawings to generate images.

The goal is to develop a creator community publishing almost 1,000 new comic episodes every month, setting it apart from other digital comic distribution platforms that are built around existing comic book artists. Founded in December 2022, Dashtoon started monetizing in October and expected revenue of $100,000 per month as it entered 2024.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Nicole LaPorte is an LA-based senior writer for Fast Company who writes about where technology and entertainment intersect. She previously was a columnist for The New York Times and a staff writer for Newsweek/The Daily Beast and Variety More

