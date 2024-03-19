This company is democratizing digital comic creation and distribution

Dashtoon eliminates the labor-intensive process of creating digital comics by providing a suite of tools and characters to aspiring artist-storytellers to generate episodes in just five or six hours—one-tenth of the time it would take to create them from scratch. Episodes can then be published as frequently as daily on Dashtoon’s platform, increasing the chances of creating a hit and satisfying impatient readers. After a creator uploads their storyboard, they pick characters for each panel from Dashtoon’s character library or upload photos and drawings to generate images.

The goal is to develop a creator community publishing almost 1,000 new comic episodes every month, setting it apart from other digital comic distribution platforms that are built around existing comic book artists. Founded in December 2022, Dashtoon started monetizing in October and expected revenue of $100,000 per month as it entered 2024.

