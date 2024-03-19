This company’s AI helps non-designers develop videos that answer spoken questions

Imagine creating dynamic videos that can respond to voice inquiries, initiate a call or text, and offer users characters they can interact with simply by uploading some footage, tapping some keys, and dragging around some icons. Cloud-based platform Adventr (pronounced “adventure”) allows all this, much in the way Adobe Express has made it easy for non-designers to create professional-level graphics and digital images.

In September 2023, Adventr debuted its SmartListen voice activation feature, powered by the company’s patented AI voice-control technology, to allow people to interact with videos using only their voice. Already, brands such as Lavazza coffee and H&M have leveraged the technology to automate answers to requests such as: “Do you have this shirt in large?” In November, Adventr also debuted a full-length gamified film, Lab Rat, a multiplayer interactive video-based game where viewers decide characters’ fates.

