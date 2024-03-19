Fast company logo
Adventr is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in video.

This company’s AI helps non-designers develop videos that answer spoken questions

BY Nicole LaPorte

Imagine creating dynamic videos that can respond to voice inquiries, initiate a call or text, and offer users characters they can interact with simply by uploading some footage, tapping some keys, and dragging around some icons. Cloud-based platform Adventr (pronounced “adventure”) allows all this, much in the way Adobe Express has made it easy for non-designers to create professional-level graphics and digital images.

In September 2023, Adventr debuted its SmartListen voice activation feature, powered by the company’s patented AI voice-control technology, to allow people to interact with videos using only their voice. Already, brands such as Lavazza coffee and H&M have leveraged the technology to automate answers to requests such as: “Do you have this shirt in large?” In November, Adventr also debuted a full-length gamified film, Lab Rat, a multiplayer interactive video-based game where viewers decide characters’ fates.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Nicole LaPorte is an LA-based senior writer for Fast Company who writes about where technology and entertainment intersect. She previously was a columnist for The New York Times and a staff writer for Newsweek/The Daily Beast and Variety More

