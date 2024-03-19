Fast company logo
Why YouTube, Tubi, Synthesia, and Flavrs are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in video for 2024.

The most innovative companies in video for 2024

BY Nicole LaPorte2 minute read

In 2023, the rapid-fire development of AI allowed a number of video companies to implement the cutting-edge technology in interesting ways to serve consumers and creators alike. YouTube debuted AI tools using Google DeepMind that lets content creators generate soundtracks by typing in themes, even dubbing the tunes into different languages in order to reach a broader audience. And Adventr is helping brands interact with consumers with its AI voice control technology. The company worked with H&M to create interactive ads that allow shoppers to voice requests such as “do you have these pants in size small?” For companies with a global workforce, Synthesia allows users to record videos in over 150 different languages and then translate them into other languages in a matter of seconds. The company also launched over 100 more hyper-realistic avatars that can speak directly to a viewer, making video communication feel more authentic.   

Creators were also at the forefront of video innovations in 2023. The ad-free video streaming platform Nebula took off in 2023—almost tripling its subscriber base—thanks to its creator-first model that allows video creators to split profits with the company 50-50. Nebula also is unique for having a complementary relationship with YouTube, allowing creators to debut their videos exclusively on Nebula and then cross over to YouTube. And Dashtoon provides graphic novel creators and artists with the tools to quickly generate digital storyboards in one-tenth the time it would take to create them independently. 

More established video companies also came up with creative, playful ways to engage their viewers. YouTube stalwart Mythical Entertainment delighted its millennial and Gen Z audience by launching a cereal line and creating a free, 24/7 channel on Roku. And YouTube rethought the living room experience by not just purchasing the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket for $2 billion, but changing the way fans experience games, through user-created videos of touchdown dances and stadium madness. 

1. YouTube

For taking over the living room

2. Synthesia

For connecting corporate teams with AI-powered customizable video

3. Tubi

For flipping the streaming business on its head

4. Nebula

For presenting an artisanal streaming video alternative

5. Overtime

For designing sports leagues to be digital video-first content platforms

6. Adventr

For being the Adobe of interactive video

7. Mythical

For investing in the creator economy

8. Flavrs

For turning food videos into shoppable opportunities

9. Dashtoon

For letting anyone quickly create (and monetize) a digital comic book

10. Infillion

For reimagining advertising at sports stadiums

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole LaPorte is an LA-based senior writer for Fast Company who writes about where technology and entertainment intersect. She previously was a columnist for The New York Times and a staff writer for Newsweek/The Daily Beast and Variety More

