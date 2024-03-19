This year’s 10 most innovative companies in wellness and personal care

It’s hard to pinpoint when the agreed-upon definition of “wellness” expanded to encompass everything from meditation to supplements to communes, but here we are. In 2018, Merriam-Webster added “ health span ,” the length of time a living person is healthy, to the dictionary, and today living a longer, healthier life has taken over simply not dying as the goal for millions. True, determined centimillionaires are very publicly trying to cheat death, and there’s still a rogue’s gallery of snake-oil salesmen (aka “alpha males”) red-pilling the “manosphere,” but there’s plenty of visionaries legitimately setting out to improve the daily lives of humans through sometimes narrow and sometimes broad approaches. And they have science to back up their claims.

Wearables have been so mainstreamed, it’s hard to tell if someone is wearing an Oura or a wedding band. Nevertheless, innovation in that arena persists. Oxalife is taking wearables to a different place, coaching regular people to breathe better, which studies have shown decreases stress and helps with sleep. Therabody’s got the backs (and knees and shoulders) of everyday athletes, thanks to the company’s RecoveryTherm Cube, which transitions from hot to cold in seconds. No pricey ice baths or sweaty hot water bottles necessary. And Symbodi took that cumbersome percussive massager and figured out a way to mount it to a wall, so you never need to awkwardly ask your neighbor to untangle that knot.

It’s not just the physical body that is being considered under the banner of wellness. The folks behind Julie decided it was high time that the morning-after pill was destigmatized, and their humorous approach to emergency contraception is paying off—to the tune of 200% growth in retail sales last year. Tampon brand, August, is fighting the good fight against sales tax levied on menstruation products, a so-called pink tax that somehow still applies in 21 states, despite those products being deemed essential by literally . . . everyone. Swehl, meanwhile, reimagined breastfeeding, most critically for those tiny babies (and their frustrated new mothers) who have trouble learning to latch on. And just in case you felt like your parents were being left out, think again: Together by Renee created an app that keeps track of older Americans’ medications, doctor appointments, health insurance, emergency contacts, and so much more, while Wellow realized that compression socks should be easier to put on even larger legs—and still be cute.

New competitive sports, like globe-sweeping Hyrox, may not come along all that often, but come they do. And when going for the win, practicing better breathing, taking care of our elders, and starting a newborn’s life off right are goals of pioneers in the wellness pantheon, there’s decent reason to believe that the means and methods for living longer and healthier are endless.