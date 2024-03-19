Finally, compression socks that you can actually fit on your legs

Doctors prescribe them for patients. Major sports brands like Nike and Under Armour market them to athletes. Yet somehow, everyone in the compression sock business has forgotten about folks with larger legs who want or need them for the same reasons everyone else does: to promote healthy blood flow, prevent blood clots and deep-vein thrombosis, and alleviate pain from varicose veins.
Three-year-old compression-sock brand Wellow introduced wide-calf compression socks last year, which not only fit securely onto bigger legs, but deliver 18–25mmHG of graduated compression—perfect for extended wear, falling right between typical compression socks (15mmHG) and high-compression ones (30mmHG).
They’re also easy to put on, which is a welcome innovation for wearers with mobility issues, be they pregnant, obese, diabetic, or dealing with another health issue.
Made from moisture wicking, anti-microbial, breathable, sustainable, and buttery soft bamboo viscose, Wellow socks pair therapeutic value with style.
Who can argue with purple polka dots or cranberry argyle? Not the 280,298 new customers the company welcomed in 2023—customers that helped the company quadruple sales revenue from 2022 to nearly $20 million.
