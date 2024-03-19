This new app is using generative AI to help older Americans manage their meds and healthcare

Created by entrepreneur and internal medicine doctor Renee Dua, the new Together by Renee app helps older Americans to do everything from fill out health forms, send appointment reminders, and even take their blood pressure from home.
The app came out of an accelerator program funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and AARP (along with a handful of VC firms) invested after two successful pilot studies.
In its current iteration, Together by Renee, which launched in July 2023, lets users snap a photo of their prescriptions, then cross-references them with the entire National Institutes of Health prescription drug database for contraindications. It sends refill reminders and syncs appointments to calendars. It uses generative AI to read a patient’s health insurance and plan coverage, and offers suggestions of benefits that are available to them.
It can even track vitals by photo monitoring blood vessels under the thin layer of skin beneath the eyes. (Users can share results with their medical professionals).
The app has nearly 35,000 unique daily users (with an average age of 63.8), each of whom has, on average, 2.8 chronic health issues and takes 5.8 daily medications.
While the app is free, Together by Renee will soon offer premium add-on services, such as prescription delivery, and the company plans to integrate telehealth and referrals to third-party partners in the coming months.
Together keeps all information stored locally on a user’s phone, easing data privacy concerns.
