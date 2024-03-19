This new app is using generative AI to help older Americans manage their meds and healthcare

Created by entrepreneur and internal medicine doctor Renee Dua, the new Together by Renee app helps older Americans to do everything from fill out health forms, send appointment reminders, and even take their blood pressure from home.

The app came out of an accelerator program funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and AARP (along with a handful of VC firms) invested after two successful pilot studies.

In its current iteration, Together by Renee, which launched in July 2023, lets users snap a photo of their prescriptions, then cross-references them with the entire National Institutes of Health prescription drug database for contraindications. It sends refill reminders and syncs appointments to calendars. It uses generative AI to read a patient’s health insurance and plan coverage, and offers suggestions of benefits that are available to them.

It can even track vitals by photo monitoring blood vessels under the thin layer of skin beneath the eyes. (Users can share results with their medical professionals).