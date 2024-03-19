Why Therabody’s latest device is so hot (and cold)

Studies have shown that contrast therapy—that is, alternating between extreme heat to extreme cold—can minimize exercise-induced muscle pain. But you don’t have to jump in a frozen lake to get the effect.

Therabody‘s new FDA-cleared RecoveryTherm Cube is a therapeutic wearable that attaches to the muscle or joint in need, delivering optimized heat and cold therapy directly to the pain point.

Incorporating the company’s proprietary cryothermal technology, the reusable device does away with messy ice bags and heat packs that are prone to burn the skin, and can switch almost instantly from 46 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit.

The cute 6-inch cube can also be set at four other temperatures, and it remains in place thanks to an adjustable strap.