Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Therabody is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the Wellness and Personal Care category.

Why Therabody’s latest device is so hot (and cold)

BY Heidi Mitchell

Studies have shown that contrast therapy—that is, alternating between extreme heat to extreme cold—can minimize exercise-induced muscle pain. But you don’t have to jump in a frozen lake to get the effect.

Therabody‘s new FDA-cleared RecoveryTherm Cube is a therapeutic wearable that attaches to the muscle or joint in need, delivering optimized heat and cold therapy directly to the pain point.

Incorporating the company’s proprietary cryothermal technology, the reusable device does away with messy ice bags and heat packs that are prone to burn the skin, and can switch almost instantly from 46 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit.

The cute 6-inch cube can also be set at four other temperatures, and it remains in place thanks to an adjustable strap.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

Therabody also pushed into new categories in 2023, including a SmartGoggles eye mask and eye massager and TheraFace Mask, an FDA-cleared LED light therapy mask.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Heidi Mitchell is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering wellness, beauty, and travel. After two decades as a staff editor and writer for varied publications ranging from Rolling Stone to Town & Country, Heidi began a freelance career More

Explore Topics