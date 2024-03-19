This massage gun finally lets you go hands-free

Sometimes you need a helping hand to to target the exact pain point in a tight shoulder blade, and Symbodi’s new Vertigun provides the ultimate solution.

The handheld device, which hit the market in 2023, was developed by childhood cancer survivor Curtis Kennedy while he was studying mechanical engineering at college; the resulting product uses percussive therapy to iron out stubborn knots, but the massage gun can also mount to the wall through a patented “airlock” system, finally allowing athletes and desk jockeys alike to practice self-massage without twisting themselves into a pretzel to get at those hard-to-reach muscles.

It’s also quiet, can last up to eight hours on one charge, offers six speeds, and has three different head attachments for targeted massage.

The wall mounting apparatus (which won’t muck up your drywall) keeps the tool in one place as you move your body to find the right angle to achieve sweet relief.