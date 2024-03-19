This massage gun finally lets you go hands-free

Sometimes you need a helping hand to to target the exact pain point in a tight shoulder blade, and Symbodi’s new Vertigun provides the ultimate solution.
The handheld device, which hit the market in 2023, was developed by childhood cancer survivor Curtis Kennedy while he was studying mechanical engineering at college; the resulting product uses percussive therapy to iron out stubborn knots, but the massage gun can also mount to the wall through a patented “airlock” system, finally allowing athletes and desk jockeys alike to practice self-massage without twisting themselves into a pretzel to get at those hard-to-reach muscles.
It’s also quiet, can last up to eight hours on one charge, offers six speeds, and has three different head attachments for targeted massage.
The wall mounting apparatus (which won’t muck up your drywall) keeps the tool in one place as you move your body to find the right angle to achieve sweet relief.
In 2022, Symbodi was recognized in Deloitte Canada’s Technology Fast 50 Awards, coming third in the “Companies To Watch” category with 3,084% sales growth over the previous year. The company, which has raised more than $3 million from angel and VC investors since its 2019 launch, now has nearly 250,000 customers, including those for its first two products, Vertiball and Vertiroller. Next-gen pain relief is now hands-free.
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.