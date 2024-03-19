This new breastfeeding product company is latched onto Gen Z

The business of breastfeeding hasn’t seen a major innovation since portable pumps were introduced years ago, but Swehl is changing that. Targeting Gen Z parents—2024 is the first year that Gen Z will take over as the “average” maternal age, which is 26 in the US—the one-year-old company’s Latch Kit packs into your hospital bag.

It includes a milk syringe (for newborns who have a hard time latching) with a Y-shaped tip that allows for just-right milk distribution and a pacifier cap, a BPA-free milk-collection bottle and cups, and what Swehl calls “the no-stress SNS,” or supplemental nursing system. This incorporates tubes and a device that goes around a caregiver’s neck to convert the bottle into a training tool for babies who have a tough time latching on and sucking.

It also allows parents without breasts to “chestfeed” (and encourages those with little milk supply to produce more) while giving their newborn skin-to-skin bonding time. Because having a baby is stressful, Swehl also created an online community with “talk circles” and how-to videos.

And it’s working: the company says that more than $1 million of Swehl products have been added to baby registries in its first 9 months, and that Swehl is on track to capture 1% of the total U.S. birthing market this year through partnerships with hospitals. That doesn’t suck.