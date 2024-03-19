This new breastfeeding product company is latched onto Gen Z

The business of breastfeeding hasn’t seen a major innovation since portable pumps were introduced years ago, but Swehl is changing that. Targeting Gen Z parents—2024 is the first year that Gen Z will take over as the “average” maternal age, which is 26 in the US—the one-year-old company’s Latch Kit packs into your hospital bag.
It includes a milk syringe (for newborns who have a hard time latching) with a Y-shaped tip that allows for just-right milk distribution and a pacifier cap, a BPA-free milk-collection bottle and cups, and what Swehl calls “the no-stress SNS,” or supplemental nursing system. This incorporates tubes and a device that goes around a caregiver’s neck to convert the bottle into a training tool for babies who have a tough time latching on and sucking.
It also allows parents without breasts to “chestfeed” (and encourages those with little milk supply to produce more) while giving their newborn skin-to-skin bonding time. Because having a baby is stressful, Swehl also created an online community with “talk circles” and how-to videos.
And it’s working: the company says that more than $1 million of Swehl products have been added to baby registries in its first 9 months, and that Swehl is on track to capture 1% of the total U.S. birthing market this year through partnerships with hospitals. That doesn’t suck.
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.