Stressed? This company wants you to try its new wearable breathing coach

Breathing may be as simple as, well, breathing, but there’s always room for improvement, and studies have shown that certain breathing patterns can lower anxiety and stress, and aid with sleep.

Launched by parent company Nanoleq, which makes smart textiles for medical, sports, and wellness applications, Oxalife came to market in July with a goal to train humans to breath for stress and sleep management.

Its body-hugging band, shirt, and sports bra come with an integrated electronic wearable (think: Iron Man’s Arc Reactor) that can accurately measure vital signs in real time, plus the fabric itself can sense how much it’s being stretched with each breath.

To learn new breathing techniques, wearers put on the band, which connects to the app via the integrated sensor. Those heart and breath metrics give them a complete picture of their physical and mental state in real time. Programs in the app can then guide users into a state of relaxation simply by training them to regulate their breathing.