Julie shows that emergency contraception can be a stigma-free experience

A handful of emergency contraception solutions exist on the market, but none take the fear out of a potential unwanted pregnancy and replaces it with humor the way Julie does.

Launched in September 2022, just after the Dobbs decision was handed down, the founders of Julie—two of whom also cofounded skincare brand Starface—came out of the gate with two comedic ad spots that eliminate the stigma around the 45 unintended pregnancies that occur for every 1,000 women aged 15–44 in the United States.

One of the ads even centers on men, who typically don’t purchase morning-after pills, fighting over the last box of Julie on a drugstore shelf.

Written by comedian Esther Povitsky and cofounder Julie Schott, the ad spots have garnered nearly 15 million views on social media, and while the total emergency contraception category at retail has grown about 5% in the past six months, retail sales of Julie are up nearly 200%; it is sold in all 50 states and available at 13,000 CVS, Walmart, and Target stores.