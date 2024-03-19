Inside Hyrox, the global fitness phenomenon that makes gym-going a competitive sport

BY Heidi Mitchell2 minute read

Who says you’re not a competitive athlete? Certainly not Christian Toetzke, the cofounder of Hyrox, a fitness competition that launched in Germany in 2017 and is now flexing its way around the globe. Toetzke, a veteran sports entrepreneur, realized a few years ago that the biggest sport in the world was working out. “About 200 million people have gym memberships, but they had no benchmark other than burning calories and nothing to train for other than aesthetics,” Toetzke says. When it came to regular gym-going, “the gamification piece was missing.”

Station 4: At Hyrox’s event at Olympia London in May 2023, athletes compete in 80-meter burpee broad jumps. [Photo: Courtesy of Hyrox] Hyrox partners with gyms to train fitness devotees to perform everyday exercises better, and then offers them the opportunity to compete against their peers. The competition is the same everywhere: Athletes begin in waves and cycle through eight “functional” exercises—sled pushing, burpee broad jumps, rowing, and so forth—interspersed with 1-killometer runs, thus taking the notion of winning (or the stigma of losing) out of the equation. And unlike other mass-participation fitness phenomena, like CrossFit, Hyrox is accessible to everyday gym-goers. Last year, Hyrox hosted 23 competitions in more than 17 countries, with athletes ranging in age from 16 to over 80. The Finish Line: An athlete celebrates having finished the circuit. [Photo: Courtesy of Hyrox] There are now more than 1,700 affiliated gyms (900 of which signed up in the past 12 months), and Toetzke plans to more than quadruple that number in the next three years. The Arena: Athletes and spectators gather at the Olympia London event. [Photo: Courtesy of Hyrox] Participation in Hyrox events has increased by more than 100% year-over-year. In 2023 alone, 125,000 people competed, with 70,000 spectators cheering them on. Hyrox’s partnership with Asian-Pacific fitness chain Body Fit Training (BFT) in April led to a quick and massive expansion beyond Europe into Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Singapore. (The Singapore race in October, drew 4,000 participants).