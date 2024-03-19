This alarm clock lulls you awake with light and sound.

Hatch, a company that started in the baby gear space but recognized its ability to train better sleepers of all ages, released its first circadian alarm clock a few years ago.
In 2023, the company introduced Restore 2, which builds on the original with 21 additional sounds, surround-sound speakers, and everything you need (sans phone) to lull you to sleep.
The sculptural bedside device uses light and sound—rain or brown noise, a bedtime story, or guided meditation—to relax the mind before bed. In the morning, it slowly crescendoes when it’s time to awaken.
The Restore 2 includes access to the Hatch Sleep app, with curated playlists, motivational channels, and more to jump-start the morning. But with a strong library built in and ergonomic buttons that even a half-asleep zombie can discern, Hatch’s Restore 2 doesn’t rely on the app to function—making it possible to banish the smartphone from the bedroom altogether. Within 10 months of its launch, the Restore 2 had sold 20,000 units. It makes falling asleep and even waking up a simple pleasure.
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.