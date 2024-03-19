This alarm clock lulls you awake with light and sound.

Hatch , a company that started in the baby gear space but recognized its ability to train better sleepers of all ages, released its first circadian alarm clock a few years ago.

In 2023, the company introduced Restore 2, which builds on the original with 21 additional sounds, surround-sound speakers, and everything you need (sans phone) to lull you to sleep.

The sculptural bedside device uses light and sound—rain or brown noise, a bedtime story, or guided meditation—to relax the mind before bed. In the morning, it slowly crescendoes when it’s time to awaken.

The Restore 2 includes access to the Hatch Sleep app, with curated playlists, motivational channels, and more to jump-start the morning. But with a strong library built in and ergonomic buttons that even a half-asleep zombie can discern, Hatch’s Restore 2 doesn’t rely on the app to function—making it possible to banish the smartphone from the bedroom altogether. Within 10 months of its launch, the Restore 2 had sold 20,000 units. It makes falling asleep and even waking up a simple pleasure.