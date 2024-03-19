This tampon company is building an army to fight the tampon tax, which is still a reality in 21 states

In 2021, Nadya Okamoto and Nick Jain launched the period brand August, selling 100% organic and sustainable tampons and pads.
In 2023, when August began selling in Target, the duo started the #TamponTaxBack initiative, which reimburses the sales tax levied on individuals for any taxes paid on purchases of August tampons and pads (21 states in the U.S. still tax menstruation products, even though they are considered essential).
All anyone has to do to get reimbursed is text a picture of their receipt to the number released on tampontaxback.com and they’ll be refunded via Venmo or PayPal within a couple of days.
In October, not wanting to gatekeep their impact, the company created the Tampon Tax Back Coalition, a joint venture consisting of eight other period product leaders to take a stand against the unfair taxation on menstruation products in America.
“We are actively engaged in an educational initiative to inform people about the challenges posed by the tampon tax,” says Okamoto. This includes amplifying the message of the nonprofit Period Law, which helps bring ballot measures to abolish the tax in states like Arkansas.
“When I started this work, the tampon tax was in 40 states. Now it’s in 21,” says Okamoto. “We see that through changing public opinion and driving awareness and passion for the issue, change is possible.”
