This tampon company is building an army to fight the tampon tax, which is still a reality in 21 states

In 2023, when August began selling in Target, the duo started the #TamponTaxBack initiative, which reimburses the sales tax levied on individuals for any taxes paid on purchases of August tampons and pads (21 states in the U.S. still tax menstruation products, even though they are considered essential).

All anyone has to do to get reimbursed is text a picture of their receipt to the number released on tampontaxback.com and they’ll be refunded via Venmo or PayPal within a couple of days.

In October, not wanting to gatekeep their impact, the company created the Tampon Tax Back Coalition, a joint venture consisting of eight other period product leaders to take a stand against the unfair taxation on menstruation products in America.