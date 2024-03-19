The most innovative workplace companies of 2024

Still reeling from abrupt changes and fundamental questions spurred by the pandemic about what work can and should look like, the workplace has also grappled in the last year with paradigm-shifting technology in the form of artificial intelligence. As with any new technology, it comes fraught with questions: Will it be harnessed for good? And who will it be good for? To be quite dramatic about it, “Better never means better for everyone,” as Margaret Atwood put it pointedly in her iconic dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

“We’re at a really pivotal point in the conversation around the world of work,” says Dale Whelehan, CEO of honoree 4 Day Week Global. “Great promises that technology brought around improving productivity, giving people more leisure time—they haven’t necessarily borne out over the last 20 to 30 years.”

What would it look like if they did? This year’s list of most innovative workplace companies honors several organizations working to create value and revenue for employers, but also to make work better or easier for employees. That includes 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit that made impressive strides in proving we simply don’t need to work as many hours. All this new technology, Whelehan says, “should be gifting us more time off instead of creating more work for us.”

Glassdoor expanded its purview to provide forums on a large scale for employees where they can connect with, learn from, and support one another on their own terms. Loom, Zoom, Notion, and ClickUp leaned into AI to simplify, speed up, and facilitate communication and project management, whether your work is remote, hybrid, or in an office. Shopify questioned and reimagined meeting culture, while Clockwise eased the pains of scheduling. Butlr is helping organizations rethink their physical spaces for a new era without invading employees’ privacy. And—to end with innovation of innovation—InnovationForce aims to make the innovation process itself more accessible and democratic so that more employees can participate in shaping what’s to come.