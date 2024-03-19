The most innovative companies in medical devices for 2024

Healthcare is the backbone of society, but good healthcare is powered by smart and creative technology. That’s why three years ago, Fast Company began honoring the 10 most innovative makers of medical devices. This list recognizes companies whose innovative devices solve some of the most pressing problems the industry faces by plugging up gaps in patient care. The companies we celebrate range from helping doctors save time by creating faster blood tests or handheld ultrasounds, or saving patients time and money by offering cheaper hearing aids to patients, to a portable device that tests vision.
This year we’re celebrating Cresilon, which has invented an algae-and-fungi-based gel to stop bleeding. For years, the only way to stop bleeding was to apply pressure—which doesn’t always work if a wound is delicate. Cresilon’s gel offers clinicians a new tool. Also, in the world of blood, HemoSonics has created technology that allows doctors to do blood tests on the fly, using less blood and eliminating unnecessary blood transfusions. In the same vein of making sure nothing is wasted, ivWatch offers continuous IV monitoring so patients are getting the proper dose of medication.
1. Cresilon
For finding a new way to stop bleeding
2. Clarius Mobile Health
3. HemoSonics
For facilitating better blood transfusions
4. Podimetrics
For detecting diabetic foot complications
5. Audicus
6. ivWatch
For ensuring no IV drip goes unwatched
7. Radius XR
For bringing flexibility to eye exams
8. Cumulus Neuroscience
For allowing researchers to test neurodegenerative diseases remotely
9. GrayMatters Health
10. Proprio
For creating a better, more accurate surgical paradigm
