To fight burnout, companies are trying to give employees more time back

Many organizations are asking employees to do more with less, leading to widespread burnout and disengagement.

According to a Gallup study, only one-third of American employees were engaged in their work in 2023, with the rest costing the nation’s economy approximately $1.9 trillion in lost productivity. According to a recent study conducted by insurance provider Aflac, 57% of American workers are experiencing at least moderate levels of burnout.

At a time when staffing shortages remain persistent, return-to-office mandates are on the rise, and so much of the workday is occupied by low-value tasks, it makes sense organizations are looking for creative ways to give staff more of their most valuable resource: time.

There are many factors that make time such a hot commodity among today’s workers, according to Ellen Ernst Kossek, a distinguished professor of management at Purdue University’s Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business. The most significant factor is of course the pandemic, which took so much of it away.