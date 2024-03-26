Fast company logo
For employers looking to increase engagement, there are ways to make work more meaningful, and less frustrating.

To fight burnout, companies are trying to give employees more time back

BY Jared Lindzon2 minute read

Many organizations are asking employees to do more with less, leading to widespread burnout and disengagement.

According to a Gallup study, only one-third of American employees were engaged in their work in 2023, with the rest costing the nation’s economy approximately $1.9 trillion in lost productivity. According to a recent study conducted by insurance provider Aflac, 57% of American workers are experiencing at least moderate levels of burnout.  

At a time when staffing shortages remain persistent, return-to-office mandates are on the rise, and so much of the workday is occupied by low-value tasks, it makes sense organizations are looking for creative ways to give staff more of their most valuable resource: time.

There are many factors that make time such a hot commodity among today’s workers, according to Ellen Ernst Kossek, a distinguished professor of management at Purdue University’s Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business. The most significant factor is of course the pandemic, which took so much of it away.

