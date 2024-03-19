This company is helping orgs cut down their decision-making time

Harvard Business School professor Linda Hill spent decades looking at 150 organizations—including Pixar, Pfizer, and Disney—to understand and distill the elements and behaviors that lead to successful innovation. Now Hill has joined former energy industry exec Kim Getgen at the helm of InnovationForce to apply that research and make innovation faster, easier, and more democratic.

The company is small—last year it doubled its paying customers from three to six with the addition of EPRI, Fortis Inc, and Central Hudson—and focused for the moment on helping the utility sector solve infrastructure issues. But its approach can be adapted for use in other sectors. In April 2023, InnovationForce launched its flagship, AI-enhanced software platform InnovationWorks, which helps companies collect and evaluate potential ideas, get a handle on projects in progress, and monitor performance.

The Collective Genius Module within the platform—based on Hill’s research—allows teams to evaluate and improve cultural metrics like “Rules of Engagement Interaction,” which assesses psychological safety and mutual trust, respect, and influence.

InnovationForce says its customers make decisions 85% faster, reducing time to production from years to months, and cut the costs of managing innovation projects by making it possible for one dedicated innovation manager to handle 100 to 200 ideas annually.