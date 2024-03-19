The most innovative companies in medicines and therapeutics for 2024

Perhaps no drug maker captured public attention in the past year more than Novo Nordisk , whose game-changing diabetes and anti-obesity drugs Ozempic and Wegovy saw prescriptions surge and revenue soar, driven primarily by insatiable U.S. demand. But even more significant, ongoing studies of these drugs are showing benefits for conditions affecting the heart, liver, bones, and brain.

Our 2023 list reflects significant breakthroughs against stubborn diseases. An estimated 6.7 million older Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. A new therapy, Leqembi—developed by Eisai with partner Biogen—is the first therapy to clearly slow cognitive decline and reduce amyloid plaques in the brain. In December 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Casgevy—a collaboration between Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics—a one-time “functional cure” for debilitating sickle cell, and the first approved treatment for any disease that uses CRISPR gene editing (a technology that is less than 10 years old).

In so-called rare diseases, Blueprint Medicine obtained the first FDA approval of a precision therapy for the blood disease indolent systemic mastocytosis, and Sanofi was green-lit to market the first ever once-weekly treatment to control bleeding in patients with hemophilia A. Sanofi also worked with development partner AstraZeneca to gain FDA approval for Beyfortus, the first vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) indicated to protect infants and toddlers, who are particularly vulnerable to infection.

The biopharma industry has been paying more attention to women’s health, as the list shows: Sage Therapeutics got FDA approval for the first oral pill to treat postpartum depression, fast-acting Zurzuvae. Astellas launched Veozah, the first non-hormone drug specifically designed to reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes during menopause. And Perrigo got a green light to sell the first over-the-counter daily oral contraceptive pill in the U.S., the progestin-only Opill.