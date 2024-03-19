How Workera helps companies upskill their employees

Which skills do individual employees need to know? How can they most efficiently learn them? Workera helps companies figure out answers to these bedeviling questions. It can measure proficiency in more than 10,000 skills and devise learning plans, harnessing such platforms as Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, and Udemy as well as other online content, from YouTube tutorials to AI-generated materials.

In June 2023, Workera rolled out a new Skills AI product that can generate an organization-specific set of capabilities for workers to take on, along with appropriate assessments and lessons to help employees develop them. The platform effectively creates a custom curriculum for each worker who needs to develop proficiency in the new skill set.

Workera also announced plans for learning pathways with more frequent check-ins so company leaders can keep an eye on how employees are progressing. The company, which raised a $23.5 million Series B funding round in 2023, counts Accenture, Siemens Energy, Merck, and Maxis as customers.

