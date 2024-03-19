How Warp has updated an essential aspect of computing to enhance workflows

Warp is modernizing the command line, a vital computing tool that has seen few updates in decades despite being essential for many developers and IT workers to do their jobs.

While other development tools have had radical enhancements to their ease of use and collaboration capabilities, command-line environments often still resemble the blinking-cursor terminals of the 1980s. But in June 2023, Warp unveiled Warp Drive, a collaborative repository for information on frequently used commands that can help in onboarding new technical employees and enabling experienced ones to work faster and avoid errors.

A new AI feature announced in March 2023 helps users craft complex workflows on the command line and debug the platform’s often-mystifying errors, similar to coding assistants now found in modern development environments.

Warp raised a $50 million Series B funding round in 2023 and reports that more than 100,000 developers use the environment every week, at companies including Atlassian, Bytedance, Cisco, Netflix, and Salesforce.