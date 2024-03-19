The four-day workweek is here to stay—and we have this organization to thank

BY Stav Ziv4 minute read

The nonprofit 4 Day Week Global wants to create nothing less than a million new years of free time. The organization has been advocating for a four-day workweek since its founding in 2019, guiding businesses through the planning and implementation of trials of shortened work schedules, then sharing the results. In 2023, it took the concept from fringe to mainstream by onboarding some 190 companies and publishing increasingly convincing research on previous pilots. “The conversation went from a ‘four-day week can’t work’ to a ‘four-day week can work, just not here,’” says 4 Day Week Global CEO Dale Whelehan. This year, he predicts, “the case will become evident that ‘a four-day week can work—and here’s how it can be done.’” That case was helped, in February 2023, when the nonprofit worked with the think tank Autonomy and researchers at the Oxford and Cambridge universities and Boston College to unveil the results of the largest-ever four-day trial, involving 61 companies and around 2,900 workers in the U.K. During the six-month pilot, 71% of workers reported feeling less burnout, and 48% were more satisfied with work. In a similar project in South Africa, companies saw reduced resignations and absenteeism (11% and 9% respectively), along with increased revenue. In both trials, at least 90% of organizations planned to stick with four days. To bridge the gap between curiosity and adoption, the nonprofit launched an online course in October addressing why organizations should consider the four-day week and covering such topics as redesigning meetings and fostering efficient communication. Within three months, it notched 40 sales, and the organization is preparing to create lower-cost and freemium models as well as versions in other languages. “The leaders in this space have been small and medium enterprises, but now larger companies are starting to turn their heads,” Whelehan says, so 4 Day Week Global has begun offering bespoke consulting services. The nonprofit also formed several national partnerships last year, including in Brazil, India, Australia, and Germany.

“The question in a few years’ time will not be, ‘Will we have a four-day week?’” Whelehan says, but rather: “‘What does a good four-day week look like?’” To that end, 4 Day Week Global is working on an evidence-based tool to track employer and employee experiences and showcase best practices. We’re at a pivotal point, Whelehan says, when AI and related tech innovations promise workers more leisure time. In the past, such promises haven’t borne out, but Whelehan is convinced that four-day weeks can change that for everyone’s benefit. “When you reduce working time, you create a more sustainable form of well-being,” he says, and “you create more sustainable business, which helps to create a more sustainable world.” How the four-day workweek conquered the world

1926

Thirteen years after installing the first moving assembly line, the Ford Motor Company adopts a five-day workweek, shortened from six without reducing employee pay, inspiring companies across the country to do the same. 1938 Congress passes the Fair Labor Standards Act, creating a minimum hourly wage and a maximum workweek of 44 hours.

1956

In a speech during the Eisenhower reelection campaign, then Vice President Richard Nixon predicts that the administration’s economic policies will lead to such prosperity that the country can embrace a four-day workweek “in the not-too-distant future.” 1998, 2000 France’s Aubry Laws establish a maximum 35-hour workweek for French companies with more than 20 employees. The policy, aimed at creating jobs and bringing flexibility into labor contracting, is met with skepticism from workers and policy analysts alike. It’s substantially weakened a few years later.

2008

In an effort to cut office operating costs like gas, heat, and electricity, Utah implements a four-day, 10-hour per day workweek for state employees. The move affects about 17,000 employees and ends in 2011 amid questions over the size of the savings. 2015 In the first well-documented national test of a shortened workweek, around 2,500 public employees in Iceland begin participating in a four-year-long trial of a 35- to 36-hour workweek. The trial is so successful that within a few years, 86% of the country’s working population follows shorter hours or has the right to reduce their working hours.

2018 Andrew Barnes, founder of New Zealand-based estate-planning service Perpetual Guardian, implements an eight-week trial of a four-day week at his company. The results, including a 7% decrease in staff stress, inspire him to cofound 4 Day Week Global, alongside Perpetual Guardian’s head of marketing and partnerships, Charlotte Lockhart. 2019

Other companies begin experimenting with their own four-day weeks. Microsoft launches a five-week trial involving a 2,300-person workforce in Japan, a country known for its notoriously rigid work culture. It reports a 40% boost in productivity. Burger joint Shake Shack introduces a 10-hour-day, four-day workweek for general managers in one-third of its locations. 2020-2021 Progressive politicians, including New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden, Spain’s Más País party, Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, and the U.S. Congressional Progressive Caucus, suggest the idea of a shortened workweek to combat burnout and work-life balance issues brought to a head by COVID-19 and to spur economic growth.