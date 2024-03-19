How SOCi is helping businesses communicate better with customers

What people say about a business on the internet can have a meaningful impact on sales and reputation, so how companies respond is vital.

SOCi, which helps businesses like Ace Hardware and Jersey Mike’s communicate faster with customers, debuted an AI product called Genius Reviews in May 2023, designed to help its customers analyze and quickly respond to the online reviews they receive.

The company then extended its reach in August with technology to address social media conversations, enabling businesses and their individual locations to quickly generate appropriate, custom, and on-brand drafts that real people can review, edit, and post.

SOCi, which announced a $120 million funding round in March 2023, also rolled out a new survey tool designed to let businesses better understand their customers, including developing better datasets to use in AI-driven communications. One customer, the tutoring company Kumon of North America, reported cutting the average time to respond to online reviews by more than 22 hours since adopting Genius Reviews in April 2023 to draft brand-appropriate responses.