How Outreach is harnessing AI to help convert sales leads

Sales platform Outreach took steps in 2023 to integrate AI throughout the critical process of converting a lead to a paying customer. That began in January, with a tool helping draft emails similar in tone to previous winning messages, and it expanded in March to incorporating AI that sits in on sales video calls, automatically taking notes and suggesting insights that will rapidly resolve questions or any hesitation from potential buyers.

At its October 2023 conference, Outreach also announced AI-driven planning tools that outline automatically the steps needed to convert a particular sales prospect, generating appropriate content and plans for emails, calls, and other tasks.

With such clients as Cisco, Siemens, Verizon, and Zoom, Outreach asserts that its new tools can elevate sales reps with different backgrounds and levels of experience to the standard of its best performers.

