This company uses sensors and data to design more effective offices

In an era when organizations are striving and sometimes struggling to adapt to hybrid work and other work-related cultural shifts, Butlr has stepped in to help create more efficient and enjoyable workspaces.

The founders of Butlr, a spinoff from the MIT Media Lab, don’t want companies to design or redesign their offices based on guesses, instinct, or surveys alone. Instead, they want to create smarter, more sustainable spaces using wireless thermal sensors that provide anonymous data about occupancy and activity—like when an eight-person conference room is mostly being used by just one or two people, or when an empty office is being heated or cooled, or when a company is leasing too much (or too little) space.

In March 2023, Butlr launched its next-gen Heatic 2 sensor, with nearly double the field of coverage and stronger signal capabilities, meaning any given space requires fewer sensors and less installation time. A new comprehensive software platform includes a user-friendly dashboard, device management capabilities, and AI-powered spatial analysis.

As of the end of 2023, Butlr was working with about 150 companies globally, with Qualcomm, Walmart, Uber, Verizon, and Carrier among those that joined its platform last year. The number of devices Butlr deployed grew 1,307% from 2021 to 2022 and 222% from 2022 to 2023. It says its sensors cover 40 million square feet and collect a billion frames of usage and activity data each month. And unlike cameras or other solutions, that data is inherently anonymous: Protecting employees’ individual privacy is core to the startup’s mission.