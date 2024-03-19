How new technology from Impinj is protecting consumers from counterfeit products

Small RFID tags—tiny scannable electronics that help identify products — from Impinj help track items through complex supply chains and can distinguish between genuine items and counterfeits that can be of shoddy quality or even dangerous (for merchandise like medicine).

In November 2023, the company announced new, speedy chip readers to support its Impinj Authenticity system, where automated readers match cryptographically secure chips with records stored in a cloud database. The readers can be deployed at dock doors, in forklifts, and throughout stockrooms and retail stores, saving time over manual inspections or barcode scans. The devices can scan up to 1,000 items per second, even through cartons, wooden containers, and other solid materials.

The company, which says it has provided connectivity for more than 85 billion total items, also launched new lines of lower-power, more reliable chips in July 2023 and saw industry partners like Avery Dennison and Bluebird unveil reader and cloud technology that works with Impinj’s chips.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.