How IBM’s Watsonx is helping companies deploy new AI technology

What can Watsonx do? Turns out, quite a bit. IBM’s new AI platform, released in May 2023, helps enterprises train, test, and safely roll out AI technology.

The product line includes an AI studio that lets users work with a variety of AI models through an easy-to-use interface. Another tool, watsonx.data, allows organizations to prepare and store info for use with AI. A third facet, called watsonx.governance, helps ensure AI use meets ethical standards and remains transparent to stakeholders.

IBM also released AI assistants to help write code—including for IBM’s powerful mainframe systems—and manage complex processes in Salesforce and SAP business software. Watsonx provided high-profile AI commentary to Wimbledon and US Open tennis tournament viewers, and Moderna embraced IBM’s generative AI in its pursuit of new therapeutics.

The company credited customer response to Watsonx AI for driving 6% growth in its data and AI business segment in the third quarter of 2023, outpacing its overall revenue growth rate of 4.5%.