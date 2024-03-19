How Elastic is deploying AI to make enterprise data easier to search

Search-software maker Elastic rolled out its AI-enabled Elasticsearch Relevance Engine in May 2023, making a wide variety of enterprise data easier to search and index. The company also released a set of AI assistants powered by the technology, designed to guide users as they use Elastic to query corporate documents, software logs, and even security videos.

The AI technology can help companies build external-facing search engines, capable of processing natural language queries, for their own customers. A new powerful coding language, the Elasticsearch Query Language, further assists businesses as they work to make copious amounts of data understandable and usable, enabling them to do more complex analysis directly in Elasticsearch rather than loading search results into another program.

Elastic credits its use of AI for its cloud-computing revenue rising 30% in the quarter ending October 31, 2023, and for its total subscriber count increasing 5% year over year.

