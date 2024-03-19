How EcoVadis helps companies assess their ESG performance

EcoVadis helps companies understand their environmental, sustainability, and governance (ESG) performance via IQ Plus. In March 2023, the company unveiled a Carbon Heatmap engine to spot where emissions issues lie across a company’s entire supplier base. It followed that up with its Carbon Footprint Data Exchange in September to give clients insight into suppliers’ carbon profiles in specific detail, enabling more informed choices and negotiations around emissions.

EcoVadis is backed by Astorg, BlackRock, CVC Growth Partners, and General Atlantic; its valuation exceeds $1 billion; and it allied with such major hotel brands as Hilton, Radisson, and Marriott in October to use EcoVadis data to maximize sustainability in hospitality supply chains. IQ Plus also includes automated document scanning for assessing supplier information and a Live News Monitoring feature, searching published reports for relevant information about tracked suppliers. Those stories are then reviewed by humans to update EcoVadis’s nearly 1,000 customers on potential risks.

In sum, EcoVadis has helped its clients analyze more than 2 million suppliers to profile ESG risks in their supply chains.

