Here’s how Canva is integrating AI into its popular design tools

In March 2023, it unveiled a set of AI tools that can automatically create brand templates based on a prompt, realistically remove unwanted details and elements from an image, and add new image features from a text description. The company’s AI features can automatically translate text in Canva designs into more than 100 languages, enabling rapid localization of brand content in the 190 countries where Canva has users.

Canva also unveiled new support for setting up virtual brand kits stocked with fonts, logos, colors, and other assets needed for creating branded designs without the need to email or chat back and forth to clarify guidelines. Canva’s AI can then generate text content written in a brand’s standard tone.

The company’s bet on AI has had an immediate positive effect in generating additional revenue: Canva’s annualized run rate jumped 21% from March to October, to $1.7 billion.