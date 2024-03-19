Fast company logo
Canva is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the enterprise category.

Here’s how Canva is integrating AI into its popular design tools

BY Steven Melendez

Canva helps more than 150 million monthly active users design presentations, graphics, and images.

In March 2023, it unveiled a set of AI tools that can automatically create brand templates based on a prompt, realistically remove unwanted details and elements from an image, and add new image features from a text description. The company’s AI features can automatically translate text in Canva designs into more than 100 languages, enabling rapid localization of brand content in the 190 countries where Canva has users.

Canva also unveiled new support for setting up virtual brand kits stocked with fonts, logos, colors, and other assets needed for creating branded designs without the need to email or chat back and forth to clarify guidelines. Canva’s AI can then generate text content written in a brand’s standard tone.

The company’s bet on AI has had an immediate positive effect in generating additional revenue: Canva’s annualized run rate jumped 21% from March to October, to $1.7 billion.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

