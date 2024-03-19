How Akooda gives companies a more complete view of their operations

Launched in early 2023, Akooda provides companies with an integrated view of what their operations look like, from sales to product development.

Akooda’s software connects to everything from customer relationship management to ticketing systems to chat apps to email, integrating data from disparate sources into one holistic view of a company. That enables dashboard-style visualizations of what’s going on within the business and can lead to helpful insights.

One large health-tech company, for example, discovered that looping an engineer into the sales process early on could boost its success in closing deals by 60%. An AI-powered system enables real-time natural language queries while ensuring that sensitive data is still only stored in its original home, not on Akooda’s servers.

The company, which raised an $11 million seed round in July 2023, reports signing more than 30 customers after less than a year of operations, including ABInBev.