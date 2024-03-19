How Accela is helping local officials respond to disasters

Government operations software provider Accela helps local officials quickly respond to disasters. It revamped its Rapid Damage Assessment tool in June 2023, aiming to help prepare for the growing wave of hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and more.

The system can quickly capture on-the-ground data—including images, video, and drone footage—when disaster strikes, integrating it with data captured through maps from other geographical systems and site inspections. Accela’s software can help residents report eyewitness accounts of flooding, fallen trees, and other hazards through their phones.

Accela offered customers free access to the tool after disasters this summer, and this data helps streamline recovery planning and work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials.

The company, which reported 68% year-over-year growth in May 2023, also announced new state funding for communities deploying its SolarAPP+ platform, which streamlines permitting processes for solar energy, saving thousands of worker hours and costs for deploying solar panels.