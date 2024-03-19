ClickUp’s new tool is meant to cut down on constant status updates and check-ins

There’s work, and then there’s more work required to organize and share that work. It’s a constantly shifting balance, especially when it comes to collaborative and cross-functional projects with multiple stakeholders. The productivity platform ClickUp , which has more than 10 million users across 2 million teams, was already a standout for simplifying workflows and helping workers focus.

In 2023, it enlisted AI to help cut back on “work about work”—and make the work itself more efficient, too. ClickUp’s AI—used by 143,000 teams and counting—automates project summaries and status updates and helps generate task lists and message responses, reducing or eliminating the need for stand-ups and check-ins.

That’s less time spent reporting on what you’ve done and repeating your updates in meetings, and more time to do the actual work. And on that front, the company released more than 100 AI tools tailored to various roles and scenarios.

These are essentially template prompts that can help employees across a slew of functions—including engineering, marketing, design, and sales—complete common tasks more quickly and easily. With ClickUp AI, users have reported a threefold increase in efficiency resulting from less time spent on the nitty-gritty of project management and more time spent on the project itself.