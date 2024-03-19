XStereotype helps brands and campaigns predict how particular groups will respond to content

XStereotype uses AI to scan content for racial bias and risk factors and to predict audience sentiment broken down by racial groups and gender.

The company signed 30 clients in 2023, including major brands SC Johnson, Procter & Gamble, American Express, and Chipotle. XStereotype, which launched in 2022, also worked with several successful political campaigns, including those of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Over roughly two years of research, the company has added millions of data points through continual market analysis, giving it the confidence to predict how different groups will respond to particular content. Within 24 hours, XStereotype can generate an assessment of creative material (including initial concepts, TV ads, and other marketing assets) on 40 different metrics, while also evaluating a company’s brand and its overall industry. This lets content creators consider scripts for bias before they send them to production and can help promote diversity and inclusion across media.

