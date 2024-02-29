Become an AI expert with these free online courses

Ready or not, we’re entering the golden age of artificial intelligence. Luckily, there are plenty of free resources to help you wrap your human brain around AI’s more intimidating concepts.

Whether you just want to get a quick lay of the land, you’re personally looking to leverage AI to help you work more efficiently, or you’re set on taking your entire business to the next level, here are some great free courses to help you get there. Let’s begin with the one that involves the least commitment of time.

Intro to Generative AI

You can master the basics of the AI boom in under an hour with Codeacademy’s free Intro to Generative AI course. This is a great first stop if you’re wondering what all the fuss is about. You’ll learn the fundamentals of how AI is used to generate content, the different types of generative-AI technologies, and how generative AI fits into the larger AI ecosystem.

Still not sure if you’re truly interested in generative AI or not? This is the place to start.