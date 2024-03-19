How Transcend is using AI to protect sensitive company data

Transcend, which serves the customer data security needs of such companies as Opendoor, Patreon, and Robinhood, introduced a new AI-enabled data-governance tool to monitor what employees and the apps they use send to AI systems and what data comes back.

The product, dubbed Pathfinder and rolled out in August 2023, sits between employees and AI large language models. Pathfinder looks for personally identifiable information and other regulated data that needs to be restricted from AI systems. The tool also provides an auditable log of how AI is being used within an organization, and clients can customize which types of monitoring, automated alerts, and restrictions they want to put on AI use. That helps ensure companies can take advantage of the benefits of AI without inviting the exposure of sensitive information or opening themselves up to legal risk.

