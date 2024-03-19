How Moveworks is helping companies leverage AI to improve processes

Moveworks, which provides an enterprise-wide Copilot, debuted its product, Creator Studio, in April 2023 to allow users build custom AI copilot use cases without having to write any code. A month later, Moveworks unveiled its MoveLM large language model, specifically trained for support tasks based on data from help tickets, chatbot interactions, and knowledge base articles.

The Moveworks AI system also connects with third-party AI models from such companies as OpenAI and Google and with corporate messaging platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack, making it easy for organizations to quickly roll out and start using AI to get tasks done using tools that employees already know.

Moveworks states that it has more than 300 customers, one-third of which are among the world’s 500 largest companies, with successes at big clients like Pinterest and Toyota. A Moveworks-powered system at the carmaker resolved 70,000 internal support tickets in 2023 and assisted with 100,000 more.

