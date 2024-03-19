Glassdoor has expanded beyond anonymous reviews of companies

Glassdoor rose to fame as a platform that allowed employees to post anonymous and unfiltered feedback about employers. Job seekers could look at ratings and comments left by others before deciding if they wanted to apply for a position or accept an offer. Imperfect as anonymous reviews can be, the platform helped individuals navigate the gap between how a company presents itself and what real employees’ experiences there are actually like.

In 2023, Glassdoor shifted the paradigm beyond one-way postings to conversations and exchanges among employees. It calls its new communities “bowls” and in addition to company-based bowls (it says 95% of Fortune 500 companies have one), there are bowls by industry, interest, and demographic categories.

Users can ask questions, get advice, network, and otherwise talk to fellow workers. They can identify themselves in these conversations—or not. The shift toward community was paired with a full rebrand and redesign that played up the social aspects of the platform. “We really felt that we needed to give more information for people who have questions in the moment about their careers and their life, that only other people like them could answer,” senior creative director Tim Murray told Fast Company last July.

The company’s U.S. web users grew nearly 20% within about a month of launching its new community features, and it has hosted more than 40 million conversations in over 40,000 communities. Glassdoor also grew from 3.9 million community members in January 2023 to 19 million community members in January 2024, and found that community users were 50 times more active and engaged compared to traditional Glassdoor users.