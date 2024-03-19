Clockwise wants to eliminate the frustration of finding a meeting time

Go ahead and toggle on a few colleagues’ calendars to try to schedule a meeting with the full group. Struggling to find a measly 15-minute window without at least one conflict? Scheduling meetings is ostensibly a simple task, but it can quickly turn into a nightmare with packed calendars, shifting priorities, and last-minute changes.

The GPT-powered Clockwise AI, introduced in 2023, parses your typed commands via a chat interface within the app or on Slack to schedule seemingly impossible meetings, clear a block for unexpected PTO, reschedule existing meetings, and more. It takes into account everyone’s availability and preferences (e.g., for focus time and lunch), and allows you to review and adjust any changes before they’re finalized. “Being able to parse and understand the user’s intent—like, what do they want to accomplish?—is so huge,” Clockwise cofounder and CEO Matt Martin told Fast Company last May.

Overall, Clockwise has attracted more than 40,000 organizations—including Uber, Netflix, Atlassian, and Asana—to its tool, rescheduling more than 18 million flexible meetings, resolving nearly 4 million meeting conflicts, and opening up more than 6 million hours for focus time.

