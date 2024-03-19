The most innovative companies in enterprise for 2024

The rise of artificial intelligence was the single biggest trend in the past year of enterprise computing, impacting how businesses analyze data, interact with customers and potential hires, and create reports and illustrations. The companies Fast Company is honoring in this category reflect that trend.

Microsoft is rapidly working to integrate AI into its Office software suite, Windows operating system, and Bing search engine, making the new technology available through everyday workplace tools. Canva has similarly rolled AI into its popular design software, while enterprise search provider Elastic has incorporated AI into its technology suite for helping companies quickly find and analyze relevant corporate data. IBM has unveiled the latest version of its Watson AI technology, with features to help businesses understand what data they’re sharing with AI and how they’re using the software’s output. And Warp is working to modernize the command line terminal, one of the oldest—and most powerful—interfaces in computing, with a combination of AI and tools for collaboration and documentation.

Sales software maker Outreach has added artificial intelligence capabilities throughout the sales process, including features from drafting emails to offering AI-generated advice during customer calls. On the advertising side, XStereotype has channeled AI to scan advertising and political messages for racial bias and help predict how various groups will respond to different sorts of content. EcoVadis is using AI to track environmental, sustainability, and governance issues, letting companies understand their suppliers’ carbon footprints and analyze documents and news stories to spot any other issues along their supply chains.

Impinj is also helping companies manage complex supply chains, using patented RFID technology to track materials and quickly spot potential counterfeit items. Meanwhile, Accela is working to help governments quickly track and understand disasters, mixing geographic data with resident reports and official inspections.