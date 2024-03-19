How this edtech company makes it easier—and more appealing—to become a substitute teacher

Since the teacher shortage in the U.S. was intensified by the pandemic, Swing Education , a 9-year-old marketplace and app that connects schools to substitute teachers, has ramped up efforts to recruit substitute teachers across the country, with a specific focus in 2023 on college students and aspiring teachers. Swing has helped more than 2,800 schools fill over 300,000 absence days and has brought 4,000 substitute teachers onto its platform.

One of the company’s goals is to simplify the process for becoming a substitute teacher, which can be complicated and time-consuming and deter prospective teachers. Over the last two years, Swing has partnered with districts and state departments of education to enable substitute teachers to complete the entire approval process from Swing’s website.

Today, that functionality is available in three of the six states where Swing operates (California, Illinois, and New Jersey), with plans to eventually expand to its other markets (Washington D.C., Arizona, Texas, and New York). Swing is already seeing the effects of this change: Substitute teachers on its platform logged over a million instructional hours during the 2022–2023 school year, a record high since the company was founded in 2015.

In June, Swing Education raised a $38 million round of series C funding—led by edtech investor Reach Capital and funds advised by private equity firm Apax Partners—to further scale its product and recruit more substitute teachers.