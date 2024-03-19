These low-tech toys help parents cut through the noise of child development

Lovevery’s low-tech toys and subscription play kits have been a hit with parents of young children for years, drawing over 375,000 active subscribers globally. In 2023, the company’s annual subscription revenue grew to $170 million, and net revenue for the year jumped by 21% to $221 million. (About 85% of its revenue stems from repeat customers, though Lovevery also saw a 17% increase in subscribers in 2023).

The company has customers in 60% of U.S. zip codes and 32 markets across the world, following its recent launch in Australia; by March, Lovevery will also be in Singapore and New Zealand. Last year, Lovevery expanded its stage-based early learning program to include 4-year-old children, introducing four Play Kits that focus on one aspect of executive function. In August, Lovevery launched the Music Set, since early exposure to music is considered beneficial to child development.

And most recently, Lovevery expanded its mission to not just help parents and children with creative playtime, but also see them through major life transitions: The company launched a resource called the Course Packs, which offers on-demand lessons and expert guidance to assist with things like potty training or gaining a new sibling.

