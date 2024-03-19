Notion is on a mission to simplify writing in the workplace

Even professional writers know that words are hard. And there’s plenty of written communication required in most roles, even if your job supposedly has nothing to do with writing or editing. It’s impossible to ignore the way the rise of AI tools this past year has changed the way we interact with text at work.

To that end, the note-taking, document-sharing, project-organizing platform Notion announced Notion AI in November 2022 and released it broadly in February 2023. Within five weeks of the announcement, a million people had signed up for the waitlist and by April, 4 million people had used the tool.

The AI assistant can help users generate summaries, spruce up or clarify their writing, distill team to-dos from meeting notes, and more. The company also integrated AI into its project management system with AI Autofill and relaunched its Template Gallery with customizable AI-generated templates. Between February and October of last year, the ratio of individual to company customers paying for Notion AI shifted drastically from 90-10 to about 50-50, a sign that the tool is permeating entire workplaces.



In November, Notion introduced its newest AI feature, Q&A, which draws on existing documentation across your workspace to answer your questions and surface relevant material without laborious searches. The company now boasts tens of millions of users across hundreds of teams, compared to 4 million at the beginning of 2020. And in a year of widespread layoffs, Notion’s own team has grown from about 300 to more than 600 employees as of January 2024.

