This company is using AI to democratize access to reading coaches

The AI startup Ello wants to solve the problem of low childhood literacy—an issue that was exacerbated by the pandemic—by democratizing access to individualized coaching. Using proprietary speech recognition tech and generative AI, Ello created an AI-powered reading coach, which launched in 2022 and can analyze speech and correct mispronunciations and other mistakes.

Since most products on the market are trained on adult voices and are thus less adept at child speech recognition, Ello improved on existing technology by building the largest child speech dataset with more than 130,000 hours, coupled with other machine learning techniques. (The company claims that Ello outperforms OpenAI’s Whisper and Google Cloud’s Speech API.)

At the moment, 8,000 families are using Ello—which employs a subscription model—and have read more than 446,000 books; the company’s customer base is growing by 10% to 20% month over month. In January, Ello launched a more affordable, digital-only iteration of its product, which includes a library of more than 800 e-books for early readers; the company also continues to offer a more expensive subscription tier that delivers five physical books a month.

Last fall, the company raised $15 million in Series A funding, led by Goodwater Capital with participation from Reed Hastings and Homebrew. Eventually, Ello plans to build a version of its product tailored to classrooms and has already partnered with about 30 schools on pilot programs in San Francisco and New York City.